Studio Session: Amber Hargett looks ahead to Dayton Music Fest performance, a new album in 2023

Songwriter Amber Hargett returned to Kaleidoscope ahead of her Dayton Music Festival appearance. She performed a live acoustic set on the show and spoke with host Juliet Fromholt about writing her forthcoming concept album, Coal Mine Canary, which is slated for release next year.

Backed by her band, the Who’s Who, Hargett will close out the first night of Dayton Music Fest at Yellow Cab Tavern Friday, October 21. She will also perform at the Last Waltz Live in Dayton on November 25. In addition, Hargett has organized a series of shows this November, called “Gratitunes,” a portion of the proceeds of which will be donated to the American Society for Suicide Prevention. More information and updates about her work can be found on the Amber Hargett Music Facebook group.