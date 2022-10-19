© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaleidoscope_square.jpg
Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: Amber Hargett looks ahead to Dayton Music Fest performance, a new album in 2023

Published October 19, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT
DSC_0734_1614462986.jpg
Taryn Penrose Photography
/
https://amberhargettmusic.square.site

Songwriter Amber Hargett returned to Kaleidoscope ahead of her Dayton Music Festival appearance. She performed a live acoustic set on the show and spoke with host Juliet Fromholt about writing her forthcoming concept album, Coal Mine Canary, which is slated for release next year.

Backed by her band, the Who’s Who, Hargett will close out the first night of Dayton Music Fest at Yellow Cab Tavern Friday, October 21. She will also perform at the Last Waltz Live in Dayton on November 25. In addition, Hargett has organized a series of shows this November, called “Gratitunes,” a portion of the proceeds of which will be donated to the American Society for Suicide Prevention. More information and updates about her work can be found on the Amber Hargett Music Facebook group.

Tags
Kaleidoscope MusicStudio Sessions
Stay Connected
Juliet Fromholt
After joining the WYSO staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy, working closely with her colleagues on daily news coverage. In July 2021, Juliet stepped into a new role, becoming WYSO’s Music Director. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
See stories by Peter Day