After prison, truck driving offers one woman a fresh start
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In this episode of ReEntry Stories, Sarah Metcalf shares how her passion for truck driving helped her find a path forward after addiction and incarceration threatened her dream. After returning home, she got back behind the wheel and discovered how trucking could help her leave old people, places and habits behind. Through work, recovery and newfound freedom, Sarah began building a new future and learned that a criminal conviction doesn't have to define what comes next.