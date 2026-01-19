© 2026 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook 2025 Listener Favorites #1-5: Cannell, Lippman, Welsh-Huggins

By Vick Mickunas
Published January 19, 2026 at 1:03 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
A black-and-white photo of a young Vick Mickunas shaking hands with Joey Ramone at a record store counter in Des Moines, Iowa, with other Ramones members visible in the background and a "Ramones" sign on the wall
Ray Bothun
/
Contributed
Vick Mickunas meets Joey Ramone at a record store autograph signing in Des Moines, Iowa. Photo by the late Ray Bothun.

The Book Nook maintains a podcast archive of almost 1,200 programs dating back to 1994. Every year, we archive shows, then track which programs attract the most interest from listeners. As we signed off for the year, our final two programs took a look back at shows we archived during 2025 that were the most popular with you, our listeners.

Most of these shows were new ones recorded this year, but there were several that are older shows recently digitized from the original media and archived during 2025. Last week, we covered the first half of the list.

These were the five most popular Book Nook podcasts during 2025:

No. 1: Stephen J. Cannell, "Hollywood Tough" (2003)

No. 2: Laura Lippman, "Murder Takes a Vacation" (2025)

No. 3: Andrew Welsh-Huggins, "The Mailman" (2025)

No. 4: Indu Sundaresan, "Feast of Roses" (2003)

No. 5: Jeremy Jones, "Cipher: Decoding My Ancestor's Scandalous Secret Diaries" (2025)

P.S. I came to WYSO in 1993 as a music DJ. I had never interviewed an author on the radio. I was a music guy and had been hosting radio shows back in Des Moines, my hometown, since 1979. I also managed a record store. One day, The Ramones dropped by to sign autographs. Here's a photo of me shaking hands with Joey Ramone. As long as we are looking back... Happy New Year!

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas