Book Nook 2025 Listener Favorites #1-5: Cannell, Lippman, Welsh-Huggins

The Book Nook maintains a podcast archive of almost 1,200 programs dating back to 1994. Every year, we archive shows, then track which programs attract the most interest from listeners. As we signed off for the year, our final two programs took a look back at shows we archived during 2025 that were the most popular with you, our listeners.

Most of these shows were new ones recorded this year, but there were several that are older shows recently digitized from the original media and archived during 2025. Last week, we covered the first half of the list.

These were the five most popular Book Nook podcasts during 2025:

No. 1: Stephen J. Cannell, "Hollywood Tough" (2003)

No. 2: Laura Lippman, "Murder Takes a Vacation" (2025)

No. 3: Andrew Welsh-Huggins, "The Mailman" (2025)

No. 4: Indu Sundaresan, "Feast of Roses" (2003)

No. 5: Jeremy Jones, "Cipher: Decoding My Ancestor's Scandalous Secret Diaries" (2025)

P.S. I came to WYSO in 1993 as a music DJ. I had never interviewed an author on the radio. I was a music guy and had been hosting radio shows back in Des Moines, my hometown, since 1979. I also managed a record store. One day, The Ramones dropped by to sign autographs. Here's a photo of me shaking hands with Joey Ramone. As long as we are looking back... Happy New Year!

