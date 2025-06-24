'The Mailman' by Andrew Welsh-Huggins: Postal inspector turned courier

Andrew Welsh-Huggins was a journalist for many years who wrote crime novels on the side. Over the last several years, he has devoted himself to writing crime fiction full time. His latest, "The Mailman," is the first book in a new series that features a protagonist who earns his living by making deliveries. His name is Mercury, and he never misses a delivery. That isn't a simple task. As this story opens, he stumbles upon a home invasion, and that marks the start of 24 hours of thrills, car chases, mayhem and, ultimately, another successful delivery.

