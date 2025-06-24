© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Book Nook

'The Mailman' by Andrew Welsh-Huggins: Postal inspector turned courier

By Vick Mickunas
Published June 24, 2025 at 11:09 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
"The Mail Man" by Andrew Welsh-Huggins - A gripping mystery novel featuring private investigator Andy Hayes. This compelling crime fiction explores themes of justice and redemption in contemporary Ohio, showcasing Welsh-Huggins' masterful storytelling in the Andy Hayes detective series.
Contributed
"The Mail Man" by Andrew Welsh-Huggins - A gripping mystery novel featuring private investigator Andy Hayes. This compelling crime fiction explores themes of justice and redemption in contemporary Ohio, showcasing Welsh-Huggins' masterful storytelling in the Andy Hayes detective series.

Andrew Welsh-Huggins was a journalist for many years who wrote crime novels on the side. Over the last several years, he has devoted himself to writing crime fiction full time. His latest, "The Mailman," is the first book in a new series that features a protagonist who earns his living by making deliveries. His name is Mercury, and he never misses a delivery. That isn't a simple task. As this story opens, he stumbles upon a home invasion, and that marks the start of 24 hours of thrills, car chases, mayhem and, ultimately, another successful delivery.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Tags
Book Nook AuthorsreadingDetectiveInterviews
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas