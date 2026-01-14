Book Nook 2025 listener favorites #6-10: Abbott, Macy, Binder & more

The Book Nook maintains a podcast archive of almost 1,200 programs dating back to 1994. Every year, we archive shows, then track which programs attract the most interest from listeners.

As we signed off for the year, our final two programs took a listen back to the most popular shows we archived in 2025, as voted by you, our listeners. Most of these shows were new ones recorded this year, but several older shows were recently digitized from the original media and archived in 2025.

Over the course of our last two shows of the year, we ticked up your list by starting with the show that ranked at No. 10 and so on up to the top slot and the one that attracted the most interest from listeners this year.

Here are the shows that were ranked at No. 6 through No. 10 this year:

No. 6: Megan Abbott, "El Dorado Drive" (2025)

No. 7: Beth Macy, "Paper Girl" (2025)

No. 8: Bob Moore, "Normandy Farms: The Land and Legacy of Richard H. Grant Sr." (2002)

No. 9: L. Annette Binder, "Child of Earth and Starry Heaven" (2025)

No. 10: Philip King, "The Curious Case of the Cleveland Indians" (2025)

Next, in our final program of 2025, I'll reveal the five most popular Book Nooks of 2025 as chosen by listeners who clicked on our podcasts throughout the past year.

