© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Book Nook

'Normandy Farms' explores legacy of Centerville's Richard H. Grant Sr.

By Vick Mickunas
Published July 15, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Cover of "Normandy Farms: The Land and Legacy of Richard H. Grant, Sr." published by the Centerville-Washington Township Historical Society. The book chronicles the life of the influential Dayton-area businessman who built the spectacular estate shown on the cover, now known as Normandy Church in Centerville, Ohio.
Contributed
Cover of "Normandy Farms: The Land and Legacy of Richard H. Grant, Sr." published by the Centerville-Washington Township Historical Society. The book chronicles the life of the influential Dayton-area businessman who built the spectacular estate shown on the cover, now known as Normandy Church in Centerville, Ohio.

Bob Moore was vice president of the Centerville-Washington Township Historical Society when he appeared on the program. He was a history buff who grew up in the Centerville-Washington Township area and came to our studios to discuss a book his organization had recently published.

We had a lovely time that day talking about Richard H. Grant Sr. and his impact on that community and the greater Dayton area. Then, we got into a pleasant digression as Moore filled us in on what it was like to be a historian in the military right at the end of the Vietnam War.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Tags
Book Nook InterviewCharles KetteringBooks - Non-Fictioncity of centervilleCenterville
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas