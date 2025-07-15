'Normandy Farms' explores legacy of Centerville's Richard H. Grant Sr.

Bob Moore was vice president of the Centerville-Washington Township Historical Society when he appeared on the program. He was a history buff who grew up in the Centerville-Washington Township area and came to our studios to discuss a book his organization had recently published.

We had a lovely time that day talking about Richard H. Grant Sr. and his impact on that community and the greater Dayton area. Then, we got into a pleasant digression as Moore filled us in on what it was like to be a historian in the military right at the end of the Vietnam War.

