Book Nook

"El Dorado Drive" by Megan Abbott: Pyramid scheme thriller review

By Vick Mickunas
Published July 8, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
"El Dorado Drive" by Megan Abbott explores a deadly pyramid scheme among desperate women in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, in this suspenseful thriller set in the author's hometown.
"El Dorado Drive" by Megan Abbott explores a deadly pyramid scheme among desperate women in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, in this suspenseful thriller set in the author's hometown.

Megan Abbott grew up in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, once home to the barons of the Detroit auto industry and their fabulous mansions. But those days are over. Abbott knows that community well and decided to set her latest thriller in her hometown. A group of women meets weekly, with one receiving a large sum of money each time. It's a pyramid scheme: the more new members you recruit, the higher you move up the pyramid for a chance at the cash. But these women are getting desperate, and some aren't willing to wait for the payoff.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
