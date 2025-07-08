"El Dorado Drive" by Megan Abbott: Pyramid scheme thriller review

Megan Abbott grew up in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, once home to the barons of the Detroit auto industry and their fabulous mansions. But those days are over. Abbott knows that community well and decided to set her latest thriller in her hometown. A group of women meets weekly, with one receiving a large sum of money each time. It's a pyramid scheme: the more new members you recruit, the higher you move up the pyramid for a chance at the cash. But these women are getting desperate, and some aren't willing to wait for the payoff.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

