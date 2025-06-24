© 2025 WYSO
Book Nook

L. Annette Binder on 'Child of Earth and Starry Heaven': A Memoir

By Vick Mickunas
Published June 24, 2025 at 1:58 PM EDT
"Child of Earth and Starry Heaven" by L. Annette Binder book cover
L. Annette Binder
Contributed
"Child of Earth and Starry Heaven" by L. Annette Binder book cover

As L. Annette Binder watched her mother steadily fade into the unsteady grasp of dementia, she stayed close and observed the changes taking place, providing the one thing that was most needed: her love.

This is an uplifting take on what is often considered a depressing subject.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Book Nook Dementia Friendly AmericaChildrenMothersPoetryDementia
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas