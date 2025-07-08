© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Book Nook

'The Best of the Book Nook': 'Hollywood Tough' by Stephen J. Cannell

By Vick Mickunas
Published July 8, 2025 at 8:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Book cover of "Hollywood Tough" by Stephen J. Cannell, featuring the eighth novel in his Shane Scully crime series.
Contributed
Book cover of "Hollywood Tough" by Stephen J. Cannell, featuring the eighth novel in his Shane Scully crime series.

Stephen J. Cannell used to make regular stops in Dayton when he was out on book tours. He had a son who was attending Miami University and his dad liked to fly in to Dayton on his private jet because he could go and sell some books at Books & Co. in Kettering then head over to Oxford to spend some time with his son. We did six interviews over the years and this one from 2003 was the last one we did together. He had just published "Hollywood Tough," another book in his Shane Scully series. That book mined his experiences as the producer of more than 40 TV series and during this interview the author did a deep dive into his career making all those TV shows.

A few years later I had lunch with Cannell in Los Angeles. That was the last time I ever saw him. He died in 2010.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Tags
Book Nook FictionBooksInterviewsInterviewAuthors
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas