'The Best of the Book Nook': 'Hollywood Tough' by Stephen J. Cannell

Stephen J. Cannell used to make regular stops in Dayton when he was out on book tours. He had a son who was attending Miami University and his dad liked to fly in to Dayton on his private jet because he could go and sell some books at Books & Co. in Kettering then head over to Oxford to spend some time with his son. We did six interviews over the years and this one from 2003 was the last one we did together. He had just published "Hollywood Tough," another book in his Shane Scully series. That book mined his experiences as the producer of more than 40 TV series and during this interview the author did a deep dive into his career making all those TV shows.

A few years later I had lunch with Cannell in Los Angeles. That was the last time I ever saw him. He died in 2010.

