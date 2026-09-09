Clark County prosecutor not filing criminal charges against Springfield city manager

The Clark County Prosecutor's Office is not bringing criminal charges against Springfield City Manager Brian Heck.

Heck has been on paid administrative leave since July 29, after the city of Springfield received anonymous letters.

The city asked the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations to review the allegations. Following investigation and review by both BCI and the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office, county prosecutor Dan Driscoll concluded there was not sufficient evidence to charge Heck with a crime.

In a statement released on Heck’s behalf, Heck’s attorneys said the accusations have caused "irreparable harm to Bryan, his family, his reputation, and public confidence in the city’s leadership.”

Heck’s attorneys said he is “eager to return to work for this community,” though Heck remains on paid administrative leave. Acting City Manager Jason Via continues to lead city operations. In a statement, the city of Springfield said it will provide more information “as appropriate.”

In their statement, Heck’s legal team indicated Heck would remain on leave while the city completes its own review. That review will likely differ from the criminal investigation in “standards, purposes, and scope,” Heck’s attorneys said.

The allegations behind the investigation came from two anonymous complaints sent to city officials. Those complaints accused Heck of behaving inappropriately toward a city employee during an incident about ten years ago.

In a statement from the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office, Driscoll said BCI interviewed the alleged victim of the incident, who is another city employee.

The initial complaint said several people witnessed the incident, and that at least one picture was taken and later destroyed. The alleged victim said they were not aware of any photos taken of the incident, and did not see anyone else in the room when the incident took place. Investigators did not identify any individuals who were present during the incident, or anyone who had taken or seen photos or videos of the incident.

In his statement, Driscoll said he considers the case closed, though if any additional evidence is produced it could result in his office revisiting the incident.

