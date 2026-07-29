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Springfield city manager placed on paid leave

WYSO | By Kaitlin Schroeder
Published July 29, 2026 at 3:07 PM EDT
A look along Buck Creek in Springfield, Ohio showing the hospital and downtown.
Rob Hatfield
/
Public Domain
A look along Buck Creek in Springfield, Ohio showing the hospital and downtown.

The Springfield City Commission has voted unanimously to place City Manager Bryan Heck on paid administrative leave.

The city said in a statement that "We understand many people will want to know more information about this decision. The citizens of Springfield deserve to know as much as possible, as soon as possible. We want to ensure that all information we release is accurate and verified. That’s why we’re working with independent, outside subject matter experts. Our goal is to fully understand and gather information we can share with our citizens."

The city stated that it hopes to provide more information late next week.

Heck is the top administrative official for the city government. Springfield, with a population just under 60,000, is the county seat of Clark County.

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Local & Statewide News Springfield
Kaitlin Schroeder
Kaitlin Schroeder (she/her) joined WYSO in 2024 with 10 years of experience in local news. She focuses on editing and digital content.
See stories by Kaitlin Schroeder