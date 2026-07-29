Springfield city manager placed on paid leave

The Springfield City Commission has voted unanimously to place City Manager Bryan Heck on paid administrative leave.

The city said in a statement that "We understand many people will want to know more information about this decision. The citizens of Springfield deserve to know as much as possible, as soon as possible. We want to ensure that all information we release is accurate and verified. That’s why we’re working with independent, outside subject matter experts. Our goal is to fully understand and gather information we can share with our citizens."

The city stated that it hopes to provide more information late next week.

Heck is the top administrative official for the city government. Springfield, with a population just under 60,000, is the county seat of Clark County.