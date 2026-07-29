Nearly all Springfield employees given layoff notices at International Motors facilities

Two Springfield International Motors facilities will soon be liquidated through a sale to Roshel Inc.

Virtually all of the employees at the company's Springfield assembly plant and truck specialty center will subsequently be laid off as part of this sale by Oct. 2.

All of International Motors’ Springfield operations are expected to cease by the projected sale closing date, permanently ending any employment for staff. Only a small number of people with certain types of absences will still be employed, but those jobs will end when the absences are over.

Roshel intends to take up operations at both Springfield locations at some point after the sale is complete. No information on staffing was provided in the International Motors' WARN notice.

"We are hopeful this transition represents a new chapter that can build on Springfield’s strong manufacturing legacy and create future opportunities for jobs and economic growth," said Springfield Mayor Rob Rue in a previous statement on the sale.

This sale ends over 100 years of the company’s operations in Clark County. International Motors of Springfield currently employs approximately 1,314 people at its Springfield assembly plant and 27 people at its truck specialty center.

A majority of staff at the assembly plant are represented by the union, with 1,137 employees involved. At the company's truck specialty center, 21 staff are represented by the union.

Those not represented will be offered severance pay and benefits by the company while employees involved in the union may have bumping rights.