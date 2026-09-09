Judge issues temporary restraining order against Springfield ICE agents in ACLU case

A federal judge has granted a temporary restraining order against seven ICE officers operating in Springfield.

This is related to a complaint the ACLU of Ohio filed on behalf of client Sean Moorman, saying the the agents are infringing on his First Amendment rights.

The case is being heard in Dayton before Justice Michael Newman in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.

Moorman is a volunteer ICE watcher, who monitors the public activities of ICE agents through pictures or video. For weeks, Moorman has been documenting the agents as they detain Haitian immigrants.

In the suit, Moorman said his actions have sparked repeated menacing and intimidating retaliation from masked ICE agents.

In response the ACLU said, “We are very pleased the Court has quickly and decisively ordered these ICE officers to put a stop to their campaign of intimidation.”

The ACLU also wants the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice to identify the seven ICE agents. Later this month, there’ll be another hearing on other aspects of this case.

The restraining order expires on Sept. 18.

