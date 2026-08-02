BCI to review allegations that Springfield city manager acted 'inappropriately'

The city of Springfield has asked the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to independently review allegations against its top administrator.

Springfield city commissioners placed City Manager Bryan Heck on paid administrative leave on July 29, 2026, releasing little information about why.

On Friday, July 31, the city released a statement saying two anonymous letters made allegations that Heck acted "inappropriately (and potentially illegally) at City Hall. The allegation is not financial in nature, and it is unrelated to other current matters involving the city or its residents."

The statement says the circumstances and timelines are difficult to confirm. If the allegation is true, the statement says "it occurred on one occasion a few years ago."

The city said it asked BCI to review the allegations to ensure an independent investigation because Heck supervises the Springfield Police Division.

WYSO has filed a public records request for Heck’s personnel file and for the letters, but hasn’t received them as of publication time.

WYSO also reached out to Heck’s lawyer for comment. This story will be updated if his lawyer responds.

The city statement says they want to act responsibly and to provide due process.

"That means we won't get ahead of the facts, and we won't hide them," the statement says. "When these reviews conclude, we'll tell you what we can, as fully and promptly as the law allows."