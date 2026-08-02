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Strong storms and tornado warnings rattle Southwest Ohio

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published August 2, 2026 at 11:09 AM EDT
Thunderstorms with strong winds and heavy rains triggered tornado and food warnings Saturday night.
James "BO" Insogna
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Flickr.com
Thunderstorms with strong winds and heavy rains triggered tornado and food warnings Saturday night.

Several tornado warnings were issued in the Southwestern Ohio area Saturday night as heavy rains and strong winds battered the area.

The National Weather Service issued the alerts for sections of Preble, Butler, Warren, Montgomery, Miami and Darke counties as radar indicated possible tornado formation.

Storm reports submitted to the Weather Service indicated that several homes near Eaton were damaged by strong winds just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

Other reports of damage include trees blown down in the Lebanon area and elsewhere in Warren County, while a 55 mph wind gust was reported at the Middletown Regional Airport.

Flood warnings were also issued as the slow-moving storms dumped heavy rains.

The National Weather Service may send out surveyors to determine if any of the damage was the result of tornadoes.
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Local & Statewide News Severe weatherWeather
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike Frazier to WYSO. He is a lifelong Daytonian and the host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Mike Frazier