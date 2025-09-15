Kettering Health to build a new medical center in Washington Court House

People in the Washington Court House area will soon have a new option for comprehensive health care amid growing expansion plans for a major regional hospital system.

The Kettering Health Washington Court House Health Center will offer primary and on-demand care, X-ray and lab services, and Community Education and Wellness Programs with classes and events to promote healthy living.

The health care provider says it wants to offer a comprehensive care center with a wide range of health services in one location.

Kettering Health says that the center in Fayette County will open next summer.

This news comes just after Kettering Health announced it won't close Greene Memorial Hospital in Xenia. It will instead invest $10 million in renovating the site, as well as building a $26 million facility on Progress Drive across from the YMCA. The 24,000 square foot site will offer primary care, on demand walk-in care, lab services and imaging.

Kettering Health also expanded its Wilmington operation last year to offer inpatient and outpatient services, an emergency room, additional exam rooms, cancer treatment and more.