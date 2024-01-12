Premier Health opens Northwest Wellness Center on Good Sam Site

Premier Health has opened a new medical facility on the site of the former Good Samaritan Hospital in Dayton. The healthcare provider closed the hospitalfive years ago, demolishing all of the structures, except for a multi-story parking garage.

The services in the new wellness center include urgent care, physical therapy, Imaging services, including x-ray and ultrasound, and clinical lab services. Premier Health expects to see about 30 to 50 patients daily.

“We can see individuals of any age for their illnesses, such as sore throats, sinus infections, bronchitis, pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and things of that nature,”said Max Poulfer, a nurse practitioner at the Urgent Care Facility.

The 52,000 square foot facility now houses services for other partners, including CareSource Life Services and Wright State University. Altogether, the partners are expected to employ about 80 people at the new site.

However, some community members have concerns. The Clergy Community Coalition was formed after the closure of Good Samaritan Hospital and filed Federal Complaintwith US Health and Human Services in 2018 against Premier Health. They said an Urgent Care Facility does not meet the needs of the people who are chronically ill.

“We need something that's not just open from 8 to 5. “We need something to meet the trauma that happens on the West Side on the weekends,” said Bishop Richard Cox, the President of the group. “It is a disservice in the face of the residents of northwest Dayton.”

Premier Health said in a statement to WYSO: “This brand-new facility also reflects the input of hundreds of local residents through community meetings and surveys – all part of a collaborative, inclusive process led by Phoenix Next. Three hardhat tours in November and December drew 900 people and an enthusiastic response to the array of healthcare and other services offered at the site. We will continue to monitor local health care needs carefully and adjust our services as necessary.”

The Clergy Community Coalition has said that Northwest Dayton needs a medical facility with more services, including outpatient obstetrics, a birthing center, Intensive Care Unit and Mental health programs and services.

J. Reynolds / WYSO Jo Love holds up a sign at the Clergy Community Coalition town hall meeting, where dozens of West Dayton residents shared their concerns with Premier CEO Michael Riordan.

The group is planning a rally on the January 17 at the Premier Health YMCA at 11:30 a.m., to commemorate the sixth anniversary of the closure of Good Samaritan Hospital.

"It is a problem with Premier Health having economic greed over patient need. They don't care about what's going on on the west side of Dayton,” said Bishop Cox.