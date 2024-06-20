Kettering Health expanding outpatient mental health services

Kettering Health is expanding its intensive outpatient mental health program in Montgomery county. Patients can now access the mental program and other services at Kettering Health Miamisburg.

“Making behavioral health services easily accessible in our communities is key to helping our patients successfully apply the skills they will learn in the intensive outpatient program,” said Mike Rabuka, administrative director of Kettering Health Behavioral Medical Center.

Patients in the program will have group and individual sessions with trained clinicians. They will also get support to manage their medications.

This new program will effectively meet the growing demand for mental health services in the region, said Julie Manuel, the clinical program manager at Kettering Health Behavioral Medical Center.

“We can provide these services to folks closer to their home. This will help people to reduce emergency room visits and potential hospitalizations, and to allow folks to basically continue to function and participate in their daily life,” Manuel said.

Kettering Health operates the same program at its behavioral medical center in Moraine.

The health network hopes to expand the program to other campuses in the region.

People seeking mental health support in Montgomery county can also use other options, including:

