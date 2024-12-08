Kettering Health, Cincinnati Children’s expanding in Wilmington

Wilmington in Clinton County is seeing some major growth in health care services with the help of Kettering Health and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Kettering Health already operates a health center in Wilmington. But it is expanding to offer inpatient and outpatient services. This includes the addition of an emergency room, additional exam rooms, cancer treatment and more. The building will also double in size, from 36,000 square feet to 71,000 square feet once construction is completed in late 2026.

With the expansion, hospital officials expect the facility to double its annual patient intake from 5,000 to 10,000.

Cincinnati Children’s is also opening its first office in Wilmington come January . It’s planned to have two physicians offering pediatric primary care, one of which is a known doctor in the community, Dr. Jeffrey Manser.

Wilmington Mayor Pat Haley said city leaders invite this growth, especially as its population increases.

“What we try to do is be cooperative. We try to keep the red tape regulations to a minimum. We obviously welcome health care. These are reputable organizations,” Haley said.

Patients can monitor a variety of health care needs by being a part of its hospital system, said Jimmy Phillips, Kettering Health’s chief strategy officer.

“What we really want to bring to this facility is the latest technology mixed with the best possible patient experience," Phillips said. That means getting people in and out in a timely fashion, so that they don't have to wait very long to get care. And doing it all wrapped in the faith-based compassionate care that Kettering Health is known for.”

Kareem Elgazzar / Cincinnati Children's Dr. Jeffrey Manser, right, and Dr. Tina Gabbard, left, will be the two physicians at the Cincinnati Children's Wilmington office.

As for the Cincinnati Children’s Wilmington office, this will be the health care system’s first facility in Clinton County. Dr. John Morehous, medical director for the Community Services Health Network, said the closest offices to Wilmington used to be its Mason or Liberty Township offices, each a 45 minute drive from the city.

“We can keep kids in school, help parents stay at work when they need to be at work, and really help support families, when they’re closer to their homes and (can) maintain their lives,” Morehous said.

Cincinnati Children’s will start accepting patients on Dec. 10. Prospective patients can call 937-535-7878 to set up appointments.