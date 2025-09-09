Greene Memorial Hospital will remain open, to see $10M renovations

Greene Memorial Hospital will remain open and will be renovated.

Kettering Health said it will invest more than $10 million into Kettering Health Greene Memorial to modernize and renovate portions of the hospital. This will enable Greene Memorial to offer a variety of services, including 24/7 emergency and inpatient care for Greene County.

In August 2024, the health network said it would close the Xenia site and build a $44 million emergency room and medical offices facility at another location. Xenia city leaders criticized this decision and encouraged the health network to consider other options.

“We have prioritized investing resources to meet the most pressing health care needs of the community,” Kettering Health Medical Group President Ron Connovich said in a news release.

Xenia city leaders say they haven't had formal conversations with Kettering Health, but they say they're aware of the network’s intentions. City Manager Brent Merriman said in a statement: “We agree with Kettering Health leadership that Xenia and eastern Greene County are underserved and additional primary care combined with a continuing hospital presence are warranted.”

Kettering Health also intends to build a $26 million facility on Progress Drive across from the YMCA. The 24,000 square foot site will offer primary care, on demand walk-in care, lab services and imaging.

Connovich said in his statement the network is committed to addressing the local shortage of primary care and specialist physicians in Xenia. The network is still figuring out renovation and building plans.

According to Merriman, Xenia will continue working with entities “committed to expanding health care services in our growing community with the shared goal of keeping citizens healthy and safe.”

