CareSource awarded $2.3M tax credit for proposed Dayton job expansion

CareSource is proposing to create 167 full-time jobs in Dayton with the help of a state tax credit.

Ohio is competing with Georgia, Mississippi and Nevada for the project.

The Dayton-based insurance company currently employs more than 5,000 people across the U.S. with insurance plans covering more than 2 million citizens.

CareSource's expansion project would generate more than $12.5 million dollars in annual payroll.

It involves expanding existing headquarters to support back-office needs and accommodate growth from new markets, according to state documents.

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 1.711%, 10-year Job Creation Tax Credit for the project. These credits are performance-based, making their actual value reflective of the jobs created and new payroll tax generated.

An Ohio official told WYSO it is estimated the value of the proposed tax credit project is close to $2.3 million.

CareSource's proposed project is among 17 projects have been approved across the state of Ohio to create jobs and generate over $1.1 billion in investments. These projects are also expected to result in more than $148 million in new payroll.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lieutenant Governor Jim Tressel and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik said these projects are expected to create 2,347 new jobs and retain 8,592 positions statewide.