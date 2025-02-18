© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dayton Metro Library removes occupancy limit, adds chaperone rules for main branch

WYSO | By Kaitlin Schroeder
Published February 18, 2025 at 1:46 PM EST
The Dayton Public Library has a zero tolerance for fights, violence and disrespectful disturbances inside any of its 17 locations.
Kathryn Mobley
/
WYSO
The Dayton Public Library has a zero tolerance for fights, violence and disrespectful disturbances inside any of its 17 locations.

The Dayton Metro Library has a new code of conduct policy.

Beginning Feb. 18, youth ages 17 and younger will need to be accompanied by a chaperone to enter the Main Library. This applies between the hours of 2 to 6 p.m.

The Dayton Metro Library added rules for quiet hours in an effort to curb youth fighting at its downtown branch. These new rules replace the previous requirement, which limited occupancy during quiet hours at the main branch.

A chaperone must be at least 25 or older, remain on the premises at all times and is responsible for the actions of the youth they are accompanying.

Other guidelines include: both youth and chaperones must provide proof of age before entering the Main Library. (A student ID, a valid driver’s license, a valid state ID, a military ID, or a passport.)

Youth who are pre-registered for a library program or tutoring session will not need a chaperone.
Tags
Local & Statewide News Dayton Metro Library
Kaitlin Schroeder
Kaitlin Schroeder (she/her) joined WYSO in 2024 with 10 years of experience in local news. This includes Dayton Daily News, Dayton Business Journal, the Morning Sentinel in Maine, and KosovaLive in Pristina, Kosovo.
See stories by Kaitlin Schroeder