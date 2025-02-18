Dayton Metro Library removes occupancy limit, adds chaperone rules for main branch

The Dayton Metro Library has a new code of conduct policy.

Beginning Feb. 18, youth ages 17 and younger will need to be accompanied by a chaperone to enter the Main Library. This applies between the hours of 2 to 6 p.m.

The Dayton Metro Library added rules for quiet hours in an effort to curb youth fighting at its downtown branch. These new rules replace the previous requirement, which limited occupancy during quiet hours at the main branch.

A chaperone must be at least 25 or older, remain on the premises at all times and is responsible for the actions of the youth they are accompanying.

Other guidelines include: both youth and chaperones must provide proof of age before entering the Main Library. (A student ID, a valid driver’s license, a valid state ID, a military ID, or a passport.)

Youth who are pre-registered for a library program or tutoring session will not need a chaperone.