Dayton Metro Library starts new main branch quiet hours in effort to stem fights

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published January 8, 2025 at 12:59 PM EST
The Dayton Public Library has a zero tolerance for fights, violence and disrespectful disturbances inside any of its 17 locations.
Kathryn Mobley
/
WYSO
The Dayton Metro Library's main branch is now deemed a “quiet space” during weekday afternoons.

It will have this designation Monday through Friday between 2 - 6 p.m.

Library administrators are initiating this change because of some recent violent events at the Main Library. Some aspects of this new policy include:

  • Video games and other group activities are no longer available in the Teen Edge area.
  • Groups of two or more are not permitted to congregate in any part of the library.
  • Group work must be conducted in a group study room that was reserved, or in consultation with a library staff member.
  • From 2 p.m. to close, Monday through Friday, only 10 additional individuals will be allowed in the library every half hour unless they are attending a program.

Anyone violating these new rules will be asked to leave the library.
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

