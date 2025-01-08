Dayton Metro Library starts new main branch quiet hours in effort to stem fights

The Dayton Metro Library's main branch is now deemed a “quiet space” during weekday afternoons.

It will have this designation Monday through Friday between 2 - 6 p.m.

Dayton library focuses on community building to improve safety

Library administrators are initiating this change because of some recent violent events at the Main Library. Some aspects of this new policy include:



Video games and other group activities are no longer available in the Teen Edge area.

Groups of two or more are not permitted to congregate in any part of the library.

Group work must be conducted in a group study room that was reserved, or in consultation with a library staff member.

From 2 p.m. to close, Monday through Friday, only 10 additional individuals will be allowed in the library every half hour unless they are attending a program.

Anyone violating these new rules will be asked to leave the library.

