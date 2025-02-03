Meet House of Bread's new executive director: 'I love the city of Dayton'

The House of Bread has a new executive director.

Sherry Gale started on Jan. 8 and is preparing to take over from her predecessor, Melodie Bennett. Bennett served 15 years with House of Bread.

House of Bread is open seven days a week, 365 days a year, and serves free hot, lunchtime meals.

In 2023, the organization served 240 meals a day on average and provided over 190,000 meals throughout the year.

Before coming to House of Bread, Gale worked for Dayton Public Schools as director of College Credit Plus and scholarships.

WYSO’s Shay Frank sat down with Gale to learn more about her goals for the local nonprofit.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Shay Frank: So Ohio born and raised, anything here related to the state is going to be something you're passionate about, I'm sure. But for our listeners who might not know your history, can you tell us a little bit about the work you've done that might be similar to what you're doing here at House of Bread?

Sherry Gale: I started in Over the Rhine at Nast Trinity United Methodist Church. And over the Rhine 20 years ago is different than Over the Rhine today. And the church that I served, served meals on Sundays. Breakfasts and dinners every Sunday. And then I pastored at Grace United Methodist Church right here in Northwest Dayton on Salem at Harvard for about 12 years. And during that time, just threw myself into this community and into this city.

Frank: Reaching back to when you applied to this position, what made you want to work here at House of Bread?

Gale: I really had thought over the last several years, before I went to work for DPS even, that I'd kind of like to be a part of leading a solid, small nonprofit in the city of Dayton. And I am very passionate about Northwest Dayton in particular and making sure that people have their basic needs met for food, shelter and just the basic necessities.

Gale: There's a lot to learn. And so we've been working together, which has been really, really helpful. I'm grateful for that. And soon I'll be taking flight.

Frank: So when you do take flight, what are some of the roles or the actions you're going to take here at House of Bread?

Gale: There's already a sense of community here that Melodie has really helped build. And I want to build on that and grow that. I'm excited about the staff in particular, and helping them develop into leadership roles within the organization.

Frank: So as the new executive director, what are some of the main duties that you will have, especially after you transition out with Melodie?

Gale: My job will be to be sure that everybody has what they need so that at 11 a.m., when we open the windows, we have food ready for everybody and that we have a really, really welcoming atmosphere.

Frank: What are some of the challenges you anticipate facing here in the city?

Gale: First, let me say I love the city of Dayton. And I want to say that. But we have a lot of the same challenges that many other cities have. So we do have the challenge of all kinds of separation between races, between the economic divides, and we especially see those, I think, here at House of Bread and in West Dayton.

I love to be a bridge builder. Every single individual has so many gifts to offer, and all of us have so many needs. And so when we can come together and help use our gifts, every one of us — guests, staff, volunteers, everybody. Use our gifts and help meet the needs of the others. It's fabulous.

Frank: So one of the ways that you can engage with the community is this upcoming annual fundraiser, Empty Bowls. Can you tell me about what that looks like and then how people can talk to you at this event and learn more about what you hope to do here at House of Bread?

Gale: It is Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the University of Dayton Marriott. There are two seatings at 5 and at 6:30 p.m. (Note: Event is sold out as of Feb. 3).

So there'll be soups from all over the region, including from right here and House of Bread. People will be able to sample those and mingle with each other and learn a little bit more about House of Brand and meet me if you haven't met me before or be reacquainted with me.

Frank: And then if folks can't make it to Empty Bowls, but they want to engage with you, ask questions, learn about the work you want to do here, what other ways can people get in touch with you?

GALE: I really would love people to come and experience this because anybody I've seen come in and volunteer and be here with us just thinks this is a special place. And the more people experience that, the more it can go out into our city.

House of Bread is located at 9 Orth Ave., Dayton, OH. For more information about the nonprofit, visit houseofbread.org.