'I’m really scared for my kids right now.' Political spotlight, threats rattle Springfield

Springfield's Haitian community has been catapulted into national attention this week, and the fallout has unnerved many as two days of bomb threats have led to evacuations, including of several schools.

Beauty supply owner Bianca Daniel believes the negative talk is from people frustrated over the rapid influx of Haitians. However, she worries her 6-year-old daughter and other Haitian children.

"I’m scared teachers may think Haitians are the problem and take it out on them. Yeah, I’m really scared for my kids right now," Daniel said.

Former president Donald Trump and his running mate Ohio Sen. J.D Vance amplified false rumors about Haitians in Springfield. The includes an untrue reference to eating pets that was mentioned before millions of viewers during Tuesday's presidential debate.

Repeatedly, city leaders including, Mayor Rob Rue, say police investigations revealed no evidence substantiating the pet-eating claims.

"The news story regarding the cat being killed or consumed did not originate in Springfield," Rue said. "It actually involved a Canton woman who was arrested for animal cruelty last month."

In recent years, an estimated 12,000 to 15,000 Haitians have settled in Springfield. Many have what is called temporary protected status, while others are American citizens or long-term U.S. residents.

Temporary protected status isn't a permanent legal status, but it protects against deportation, allows someone to get a work permit, and sometimes seek travel authorization. Federal agencies have said Haiti’s temporary protected status is because of “simultaneous economic, security, political, and health crises" happening in the country.

It's not the only city that has seen an increasing Haitian population. For example, the Ohio Newsroom recently traveled to Lima, where thousands of Haitian immigrants also have settled.

Kathryn Mobley / WYSO Jacob Payne is a Haitian businessman in Springfield, Ohio. He's worried how the false rumors spreading about Haitians will affect his businesses.



Springfield officials for years have talked about how this rapid population shift has affected housing, schools and health care providers, as well created a need for more translators.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine committed about $2.5 million this week toward expanding primary health care access for everyone living in Springfield, as well as funds for more translation services and providing driver education classes to the Haitian community.

Haitians in Springfield who talked to WYSO this week also emphasized the economic benefits they have brought to the city — new professionals, shops, salons and a Haitian radio station.

Haitian entrepreneur Jacob Payne moved to Springfield with his wife and son in 2021. They operate two businesses. He fears the accusatory rhetoric will hurt their enterprises.

He believes there should have been thorough research before accusations were made.

"I’m afraid that Mr. Trump may be using these allegations of false accusations for political gain," Payne said.

Haitian immigrant Dady Fantan told WYSO these negative rumors ignore the economic contributions he and many others are making in Springfield. He’s a real estate agent.

"We try to implant some small businesses in our community, to try to contribute in the community of Springfield," Fantan said. "We plan to continue to do that. A better Springfield is a better community for all."

Kathryn / WYSO Dady Fantan (r) is a Haitian immigrant and a real estate agent. He moved to Springfield in 2020. He says many Haitians are working hard to contribute to the city. Jean St. Juste (l) came to Springfield in 2019. He installs solar panels. Rev. Rocher Vital pastors Mission Eglise de Dieu de la Vihote.

'This needs to stop now'

A flashpoint in the political debate has also been a school bus crash in August 2023. Eleven-year-old Aiden Clark died in the crash. A Haitian man, Hermanio Joseph, was convicted in connection with the crash and sentenced earlier this year to nine to 13.5 years in prison.

Nathan Clark and his wife Danielle Clark, the parents of Aiden Clark, spoke at a Springfield City Commission meeting on Sept. 10, begging people to stop using their son's death for hate and political gain.

He asked politicians like Bernie Moreno and Donald Trump to stop using Aiden's name and to apologize.

"My son, Aiden Clark, was not murdered. He was accidentally killed by an immigrant from Haiti ... Don't spin this toward hate," Nathan Clark said.

City of Springfield commission video Nathan Clark and his wife Danielle Clark, the parents of Aiden Clark, spoke at the Springfield City Commission meeting on Sept. 10, begging people to stop using their son's death for hate and political gain.

Clark wants Trump and others to stop invoking his son’s name in the national debate over immigration.

"This needs to stop now. They are not allowed, nor have they ever been allowed to mention Aiden Clark from Springfield, Ohio. I will listen to them one more time to hear their apologies," Clark said.

'Let's come together'

Religious and community leaders yesterday also called for an apology at a press conference in downtown Springfield.

The churches and nonprofits represented say they’re collaborating to create a "new neighbor network." It will connect Haitian immigrants with area service providers.

Denise Williams, president of the NAACP Springfield Unit, urged residents to not let negative rhetoric tear apart the city.

"Let’s come together in love, let’s come together in harmony. You have Haitians who are engineers, business people. They’re raising families just like we are. Just because their skin is dark don’t mean they’re here to destroy our city," she said.

