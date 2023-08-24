Clark County community prays with family of dead student

For the second day, Northwestern Local School District has canceled classes and student events. This in response to the death of an elementary student in a Clark County bus accident.

Meanwhile–Wednesday evening–family, friends and countless members of the community gathered for a special prayer service at Lawrenceville Church of God in Springfield.

“Community, you’ve heard the phrase–misery loves company. I suggest misery needs company," Pastor Alan Cain welcomed people from the German Township community to the church. "We need to be together–we need to carry each other’s load. Bear each other’s burdens, have each other’s backs and that’s what we’re doing here today.”

Wednesday evening, people packed in–united in their grief, clinging to each other as they tearfully followed the praise team.

1 of 4 — Clark County bus crash memorial (wide) Kathryn Mobley / WYSO 2 of 4 — Clark County bus crash memorial (close) Kathryn Mobley / WYSO 3 of 4 — Clark County bus crash memorial (tight) Kathryn Mobley / WYSO 4 of 4 — A man stands looking at the Clark County bus crash memorial. Kathryn Mobley / WYSO

They honored the young life of Aiden Clark. He died after being ejected from his school bus when it flipped over in a ditch along State Route 41.

According to Ohio State Highway troopers, Tuesday morning, 35-year-old Hermanio Joseph hit the backend of a Northwestern Local School’s school bus. It was carrying Clark and 51 other children to their first day of class. Joseph is now charged with felony vehicular homicide.

Pastor Cain also led the crowd in prayers for the emergency first responders, teachers, and the survivors of the accident.

“It’s not our task to judge the worthiness of our path. It is our task to walk our path with worthiness," Cain explained. "We must learn to trust the small light we are given and value the light that we can shine into the lives of those around us.”

Baskets of small rocks sat at the entrance to the sanctuary. Cain urged youth to decorate them and return them to the church. They’ll become part of a memorial rock garden at Northwestern Local Schools celebrating young Aiden and the 23 other students and bus driver recovering from their injuries.