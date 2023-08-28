© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Food & Agriculture

Haitian food truck featuring Caribbean cuisine now open in Springfield

WYSO | By Alejandro Figueroa
Published August 28, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT
A food truck, orange with colorful lights and decorative plastic palm trees.
Alejandro Figueroa
/
WYSO
Creole Bites on 1832 E. Main St. in Springfield.

A food truck featuring Haitian creole cuisine just opened up in Springfield. Creole Bites on 1832 E. Main St. serves to bring a taste of the Caribbean country to the city’s growing Haitian community.

The food truck is vibrant with colors, lights, decorative palm trees and the smell of spiced Caribbean food. It’s the latest creation of a group of Haitian community members that organized the Haitian Flag Day festival back in May.

The truck serves traditional entrees like griyo, or braised and fried pork, tassot, which can be marinated beef or goat along with rice and beans and vegetable stew known as legim.

Miguelito Jerome, one of the members behind the group, said part of the idea of the food truck is to not only bring a taste of home to established Haitians, but to connect with the broader community in Springfield.

“Every time we have a chance to bring a part of our culture to share it, that for us is a way to communicate,” Jerome said. “They at least have an idea what to put behind the Haitian name. You know, the food, the culture, the way we dance, the way they eat, the way we talk.”

A woman inside the food truck taking the food orders from a customer.
Alejandro Figueroa
/
WYSO
Creole Bites features traditional entrees like griyo, or braised and fried pork, tassot, which can be marinated beef or goat.

There’s no official estimates, though within the past five years, thousands of Haitian immigrants have come to Springfield for work or to be with family, according to organizations that work alongside the Haitian community.

Luckens Merzious, another member of the group and a creole translator in Springfield, said within the last two years, he’s seen the city open up to the immigrant community. He said he’s been encouraging other Haitian immigrants to open businesses and share their culture in Springfield.

“We're trying to integrate and contribute to the community. We've got a bunch of Haitians that are really educated. And right now we have been advocating to see if we can get more Haitians involved in the community.” Merzious said.

The food truck is just the second Haitian food option that opened recently, following Rose Goute Creole — which opened last month on South Limestone Street. The group plans to launch several more food trucks across the city.

Alejandro Figueroa is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.

Tags
Food & Agriculture Springfield restaurantsSpringfield
Alejandro Figueroa
Alejandro Figueroa covers food insecurity and the business of food for WYSO through Report for America — a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Alejandro particularly covers the lack of access to healthy and affordable food in Southwest Ohio communities, and what local government and nonprofits are doing to address it. He also covers rural and urban farming

Email: afigueroa@wyso.org
Phone: 937-917-5943
See stories by Alejandro Figueroa