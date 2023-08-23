Minivan driver charged in fatal Clark County school bus crash

A Springfield man faces a felony charge in connection with a school bus crash that killed an elementary student.

Hermanio Joseph, 35, is charged with vehicular homicide, a fourth degree felony, according to documents filed with the Clark County Municipal Clerk.

Troopers say Joseph drove a 2010 Honda Odyssey left of center on state Route 41 near Lawrenceville Road shortly after 8 am Tuesday, Aug. 22.

He struck a school bus carrying 52 students to Northwestern Local Schools for their first day of class.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the bus driver attempted to avoid a crash with the minivan by driving onto the shoulder, but the vehicles collided.

It forced the school bus to overturn, ejecting a student. The child died at the scene. Twenty three other students and the driver were injured, as were Joseph and his passenger.

Joseph is in the Clark County Jail.

Northwestern Local Schools has again canceled classes for Thursday. It said in a Facebook post that it will use the day to provide teachers training to support students when they return on Friday.