Student dies, more than 20 others injured in Clark County bus accident

A student died and several others were injured in a school bus crash Tuesday morning, the first day of classes for Northwestern Local Schools in Clark County.

A 2010 Honda Odyssey minivan crossed left of center shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday on state Route 41, striking the school bus, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The impact forced the school bus off the right side of the road, and it overturned.

One child died at the scene, and 22 other students were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. One student was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Bus driver Alfred E. Collier suffered minor injuries. The 68-year-old was treated at the scene.

Hermanio Joseph, 35, was driving the Honda Odyssey, troopers said.

Investigators say Joseph and his passenger, 37-year-old Roberto Mompremier, were transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Both are Springfield residents.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona spoke in Cincinnati on Tuesday morning, saying he was praying for the families and the community.

"We recognize that whether or not your children were on that bus, that affects the entire community ... We are thinking about the families. It's a very difficult way to start. Our thoughts and prayers are with them, and if there's anything we can do to support them, we're going to be there."

