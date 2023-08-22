© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Statewide News

Student dies, more than 20 others injured in Clark County bus accident

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley,
Mike Frazier
Published August 22, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT
One person was killed and others were injured when a Northwestern Local School bus rolled on its top in an accident involving another vehicle.

A student died and several others were injured in a school bus crash Tuesday morning, the first day of classes for Northwestern Local Schools in Clark County.

A 2010 Honda Odyssey minivan crossed left of center shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday on state Route 41, striking the school bus, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The impact forced the school bus off the right side of the road, and it overturned.

One child died at the scene, and 22 other students were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. One student was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Bus driver Alfred E. Collier suffered minor injuries. The 68-year-old was treated at the scene.

Hermanio Joseph, 35, was driving the Honda Odyssey, troopers said.

Investigators say Joseph and his passenger, 37-year-old Roberto Mompremier, were transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Both are Springfield residents.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona spoke in Cincinnati on Tuesday morning, saying he was praying for the families and the community.

"We recognize that whether or not your children were on that bus, that affects the entire community ... We are thinking about the families. It's a very difficult way to start. Our thoughts and prayers are with them, and if there's anything we can do to support them, we're going to be there."

Updated: August 22, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT
This is a breaking news story. It has been updated throughout with details about the crash, injuries and drivers. It will continue to be updated as more information is learned.
Tags
Local & Statewide News Northwestern Public School DistrictSpringfield
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937)-952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
See stories by Mike Frazier