Wildfire smoke could again pollute Ohio's air this summer. Here's how to prepare.

The U.S. EPA said people in the Great Lakes region should prepare for potential wildfire smoke exposure this summer, which can worsen air quality.

The EPA says climate change is fueling more frequent wildfires and a longer wildfire season in the western U.S. and Canada. And the smoke from those flames are drifting to the Midwest, affecting air quality here in Ohio.

Last month, the Dayton region had six air quality alert days, according to the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency.

“The smoke is initially lifted into the atmosphere because it's hot, so the heat causes the smoke to rise,” said Michael Compher, the supervisor for air monitoring and analysis for EPA Region 5.

What allows the smoke to travel hundreds or thousands of miles away though is chalked up to the weather systems in the area that affect the direction of wind, like last summer.

Compher said this could be a regular occurrence.

“Research does indicate that there could be a significant increase in large fires in the next few decades, and climate change that we're experiencing is expected to both intensify the fire weather conditions as well as lengthen the season, which large fires can then spread,” he said.

On days with poor air quality, Katie Siegel from the U.S. EPA said people should avoid going outdoors, but if they absolutely have to should wear an N-95 or P-100 respirator to filter out smoke particles.

Though, some people are more vulnerable to poor air quality than others, Siegel said.

“We recommend that children, older adults, pregnant people, young people with asthma or other long and heart conditions be especially aware of air quality conditions, and have a plan in place for these poor air quality days,” she said.

Wildfire season is expected to end in early fall, Compher said. People can check for air quality alerts on airnow.gov.

People can also take steps to ensure air quality indoors is healthy. That includes installing high efficiency filters on air conditioners and using portable air cleaners.