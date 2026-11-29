Kettering wants to build housing on part of the old Gentile Air Force Station, but the Air Force is looking at two separate potential environmental concerns at the former base.

The city of Kettering took on ownership of the former Gentile Air Force Station in 1996. The focus for more than two decades has been to reinvest in the area, now known as the Kettering Business Park. Today, nearly 2,500 people work at the site , at employers including Amazon, Kettering Health and Solvita.

Among the concerns about the site, the first is related to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. They're known as "forever chemicals" because of how long it takes for them to break down. PFAS has been found in groundwater at the former base, and city officials link it to a former fire station there.

The Air Force plans to test private wells in the surrounding area to see whether it has spread.

The second concern is an area near West Avenue and Peach Orchard Road that the city says was once an Air Force dumping site. Chemicals called volatile organic compounds were found in the soil there. Kettering is waiting on a cleanup plan from the Air Force and the Ohio EPA before it builds housing in that area.

Bryan Chodkowski, Kettering assistant manager, said nothing the city has seen indicates a threat to the public:

“We are very confident that in that particular location we'll get a good direction forward from the OEPA to ensure that whatever development looks like in the area of West Avenue and Peach Orchard will not adversely affect the public health," Chodkowski said.

