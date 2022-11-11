2022 Elections Updates and Results
2022 Elections Updates and Results
-
Unofficial results for the local congressional races that were on the ballot yesterday have been released. Incumbent Republicans did pretty well.
-
Republicans took several key races in Montgomery County on Tuesday.
-
Republican J.D. Vance has defeated Democrat Tim Ryan in their high-profile race for Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat.
-
Republican Sharon Kennedy has defeated Democrat Jennifer Brunner in the race to become the next chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court.
-
Every Republican incumbent statewide executive officeholder has won his bid for re-election in Ohio.
-
Mike DeWine, Republican, has defeated Nan Whaley, Democrat, in the race for Ohio Governor.
-
Across the country and here in Ohio, candidates are making their final push to win voter support. WYSO's Kathryn Mobley spoke with University of Dayton Associate Professor Chris Devine. He specializes in American politics and elections. Devine says he's keeping a close eye on Ohio's U.S. Senate race between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance.
-
Jeremy Kelley with the Dayton Daily News tells us what voters can expect at the polls on Tuesday.