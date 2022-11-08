© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Steady turnout across the Miami Valley on Election Day

WYSO | By Chris Welter
Published November 8, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST
Jerry Sutton, Republican voting location manager at Antioch University Midwest in Yellow Springs, points at the 11 am polling location voter list on Election Day.
Chris Welter
/
WYSO
Voting is underway across the Miami Valley.

Jerry Sutton, the Republican Party voting location manager for the Yellow Springs polling site at Antioch University Midwest, said they’ve had good turnout so far — around 500 people from the five precincts they serve with around 3,800 total registered voters. That doesn’t include people who voted early or by mail.

Scott Bachman is Sutton’s Democratic counterpart. Bachman said they’ve already surpassed the in-person voting total from the August special primary.

Both said lines have been manageable so far.

“I don’t think there’s been a backlog, they haven’t been out the door,” Sutton said. “But it’s been steady.”

To vote, you have to be in line at a polling location by 7:30 pm today.

Chris Welter is a reporter and corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.

Tags
Local and Statewide News Ohio Elections
Chris Welter
Chris Welter is an Environmental Reporter at WYSO through Report for America. In 2017, he completed the radio training program at WYSO's Eichelberger Center for Community Voices. Prior to joining the team at WYSO, he did boots-on-the-ground conservation work and policy research on land-use issues in southwest Ohio as a Miller Fellow with the Tecumseh Land Trust.
