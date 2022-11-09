Other than District 1, local Congressional races go as expected

Final unofficial results for the local congressional races that were on the ballot yesterday have been released. Incumbent republicans did pretty well.

Mike Carey, Warren Davidson, Jim Jordan, Mike Turner, and Brad Wenstrup were all re-elected by a large margin. Most of those candidates spoke at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Vandalia on Monday. The one outlier was the race in congressional District 1, which is in Hamilton and Warren counties. It was between incumbent Republican Steve Chabot and Democratic challenger Greg Landsman. Landsman won in a close race.

Incumbent US Representative and Dayton native Joyce Beatty also won her congressional district in Columbus.

Ohio now has ten Republican and five Democratic congressional US Representatives.

Chris Welter is a reporter and corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.