Local and Statewide News

Other than District 1, local Congressional races go as expected

WYSO | By Chris Welter
Published November 9, 2022 at 12:54 AM EST
Democratic nominee for US Representative Greg Landsman at a victory celebration
Becca Costello
/
WVXU
Democratic nominee for US Representative Greg Landsman at a victory celebration

Final unofficial results for the local congressional races that were on the ballot yesterday have been released. Incumbent republicans did pretty well.

Mike Carey, Warren Davidson, Jim Jordan, Mike Turner, and Brad Wenstrup were all re-elected by a large margin. Most of those candidates spoke at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Vandalia on Monday. The one outlier was the race in congressional District 1, which is in Hamilton and Warren counties. It was between incumbent Republican Steve Chabot and Democratic challenger Greg Landsman. Landsman won in a close race.

Incumbent US Representative and Dayton native Joyce Beatty also won her congressional district in Columbus.

Ohio now has ten Republican and five Democratic congressional US Representatives.

Chris Welter is a reporter and corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.

Local and Statewide News Midterm Elections 2022Government & Politics
Chris Welter
Chris Welter is an Environmental Reporter at WYSO through Report for America. In 2017, he completed the radio training program at WYSO's Eichelberger Center for Community Voices. Prior to joining the team at WYSO, he did boots-on-the-ground conservation work and policy research on land-use issues in southwest Ohio as a Miller Fellow with the Tecumseh Land Trust.
