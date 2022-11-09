Local county election results: Greene, Montgomery

Republicans took several key races in Montgomery County on Tuesday.

According to final, unofficial results for Montgomery County:

For county commission, Republican Jordan Wortham beat Democratic incumbent County Commissioner Carolyn Rice. Wortham had just over 50 percent of the vote.

Democratic incumbent Karl Keith defeats Republican Karl Kordalis. Keith beat Kordalis with about 53 percent of the vote.

Kettering City Schools’ 5.99 mil additional levy has passed. About 52 percent of votes were for the levy.

Miamisburg City Schools’ substitute levy also has passed. Almost 53 percent of the votes were for the levy.

In Trotwood, an income tax increase that will go toward road repairs passed. Nearly 51 percent of votes were for the levy.

https://resultsmontgomery.boe.ohio.gov/

And in Greene County:

The 2.5 mills levy to benefit the Beavercreek’s police department has failed. Just over 50 percent of votes were against the levy.

The 2.15 mills levy to repair Beavercreek’s streets passed. A little over 50 percent of votes were for the levy.

https://www.boe.ohio.gov/greene/election-info/election-night-results/

Provisional ballots and late-arriving absentee ballots still need to be counted.