Local and Statewide News

Local county election results: Greene, Montgomery

WYSO | By Desmond Winton-Finklea
Published November 9, 2022 at 12:36 AM EST
A large crowd of people are gathered for a political rally, with flags and a large digital screen showing the speaker.
Chris Welter
/
WYSO
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks at a Donald Trump-JD Vance rally at the Dayton airport on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

Republicans took several key races in Montgomery County on Tuesday.

According to final, unofficial results for Montgomery County:

  • For county commission, Republican Jordan Wortham beat Democratic incumbent County Commissioner Carolyn Rice. Wortham had just over 50 percent of the vote.
  • Democratic incumbent Karl Keith defeats Republican Karl Kordalis. Keith beat Kordalis with about 53 percent of the vote.
  • Kettering City Schools’ 5.99 mil additional levy has passed. About 52 percent of votes were for the levy.
  • Miamisburg City Schools’ substitute levy also has passed. Almost 53 percent of the votes were for the levy.
  • In Trotwood, an income tax increase that will go toward road repairs passed. Nearly 51 percent of votes were for the levy.

https://resultsmontgomery.boe.ohio.gov/

And in Greene County:

  • The 2.5 mills levy to benefit the Beavercreek’s police department has failed. Just over 50 percent of votes were against the levy.
  • The 2.15 mills levy to repair Beavercreek’s streets passed. A little over 50 percent of votes were for the levy.

https://www.boe.ohio.gov/greene/election-info/election-night-results/

Provisional ballots and late-arriving absentee ballots still need to be counted.

Midterm Elections 2022
Desmond Winton-Finklea
Desmond Winton-Finklea
