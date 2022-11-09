Local county election results: Greene, Montgomery
Republicans took several key races in Montgomery County on Tuesday.
According to final, unofficial results for Montgomery County:
- For county commission, Republican Jordan Wortham beat Democratic incumbent County Commissioner Carolyn Rice. Wortham had just over 50 percent of the vote.
- Democratic incumbent Karl Keith defeats Republican Karl Kordalis. Keith beat Kordalis with about 53 percent of the vote.
- Kettering City Schools’ 5.99 mil additional levy has passed. About 52 percent of votes were for the levy.
- Miamisburg City Schools’ substitute levy also has passed. Almost 53 percent of the votes were for the levy.
- In Trotwood, an income tax increase that will go toward road repairs passed. Nearly 51 percent of votes were for the levy.
https://resultsmontgomery.boe.ohio.gov/
And in Greene County:
- The 2.5 mills levy to benefit the Beavercreek’s police department has failed. Just over 50 percent of votes were against the levy.
- The 2.15 mills levy to repair Beavercreek’s streets passed. A little over 50 percent of votes were for the levy.
https://www.boe.ohio.gov/greene/election-info/election-night-results/
Provisional ballots and late-arriving absentee ballots still need to be counted.