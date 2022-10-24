© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

WYSO Daily News Update: October 24, 2022

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published October 24, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT
WYSO News Logo

Your WYSO Daily News Update for October 24, 2022, with Jerry Kenney.

  • Drought conditions in Southwest Ohio: Southwest Ohio is going through an abnormal drought period right now. That's according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Some of those droughts are even more severe toward the central plains. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa reports.
  • Local, Former Doctor Arrested: On Friday, a former Yellow Springs doctor was arrested and accused of sex crimes. Donald Gronbeck has been Indicted by a Greene County Grand Jury on 50 counts. He’s facing counts of rape, sexual battery, gross sexual imposition and sexual imposition. A press conference with more information about the indictment is scheduled for Monday afternoon.
  • Dayton welcomes exchange students: Over the weekend, Dayton welcomed 18 students and 3 teachers from Bosnia and Herzegovina as part of an exchange program. WYSO’s Jason Reynolds was there.
  • Supporters of Third Grade Reading Guarantee: Among the topics that could be getting more attention when state lawmakers return from break is Ohio’s third grade reading guarantee. A bipartisan bill would end the mandate to retain a student in third grade if they don’t pass their reading test. But some education researchers believe that’s a step in the wrong direction. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
