WYSO Daily News Update: October 24, 2022
Your WYSO Daily News Update for October 24, 2022, with Jerry Kenney.
- Drought conditions in Southwest Ohio: Southwest Ohio is going through an abnormal drought period right now. That's according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Some of those droughts are even more severe toward the central plains. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa reports.
- Local, Former Doctor Arrested: On Friday, a former Yellow Springs doctor was arrested and accused of sex crimes. Donald Gronbeck has been Indicted by a Greene County Grand Jury on 50 counts. He’s facing counts of rape, sexual battery, gross sexual imposition and sexual imposition. A press conference with more information about the indictment is scheduled for Monday afternoon.
- Dayton welcomes exchange students: Over the weekend, Dayton welcomed 18 students and 3 teachers from Bosnia and Herzegovina as part of an exchange program. WYSO’s Jason Reynolds was there.
- Ohio Supreme Court rules on Cedar Point: A unanimous Ohio Supreme Court says Cedar Point didn’t violate the terms that season passholders agree to when the park had to shut down in 2020 because of COVID. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler says the ruling means the passholders can’t sue for refunds over the two months the park wasn’t open.
- Supporters of Third Grade Reading Guarantee: Among the topics that could be getting more attention when state lawmakers return from break is Ohio’s third grade reading guarantee. A bipartisan bill would end the mandate to retain a student in third grade if they don’t pass their reading test. But some education researchers believe that’s a step in the wrong direction. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.