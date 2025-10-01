Dayton’s Memorial Hall will be cared for and preserved under new ownership, officials say

One of Dayton’s most iconic landmarks will be under new ownership — a move Montgomery County officials say will transform Memorial Hall into a “vibrant, community-focused asset.”

The Montgomery County county commissioners approved the transfer of Memorial Hall to the Montgomery County Community Improvement Corp. on Tuesday.

The CIC will identify a private developer to find a new use for the site while honoring its historic significance, the county said.

“We have done our part to keep this building alive because we know how important it is to our residents and our veterans,” said Michael Colbert, Montgomery County administrator, in a news release.

“Memorial Hall is more than bricks and stone; it’s part of our shared story, and we want to make sure it is placed in the right hands to be cared for with the compassion and respect it deserves.”

The 115-year-old building was originally built by local Civil War veterans to honor their fallen comrades.

Designed by architect William Earl Russ, Memorial Hall is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and stands as a tribute to residents who served in World War I, the Spanish-American War and the Civil War.

Memorial Hall served as one of Dayton’s main arts venue for decades, until the Schuster Center opened in 2000.

The county has spent more than $800,000 in recent years on the building’s upkeep.

The county partnered with Dayton History to develop a long-term plan to care for and preserve the artwork, monuments, stonework, stained glass and memorial plaques, according to a news release.

Additional improvements include a new roof, two new boilers, an upgraded fire panel and a refinished stage.

The county also updated the deed to include preservation guidelines that safeguard Memorial Hall’s historic integrity. County officials said this will ensure both the building and its war memorials are protected in the future.