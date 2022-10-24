Dayton Welcomes Exchange Students From Bosnia and Herzegovina

The students met with their hosts after landing at Dayton Airport, and they all lined up for a photo in front of a Wright Brothers’ biplane.

Snjezana Kokeza says some Americans have trouble pronouncing her name, but they can call her Snow White.

“That’s like a counterpart in English,” she said. “It was partially inspired by my aunt, and also, I was born in winter. The day I was born, it started snowing.”

Kokeza and other students will be in the city for three weeks. They’ll take leadership courses and improv classes, and they’ll be introduced at the next city commission meeting.

“I’m excited to learn about new cultures and how people live here and mix with each other,” Kokeza said.

The City of Dayton, the U.S. Department of State, and the U.S. Embassy in Sarajevo have partnered up for this program.

Dayton and Sarajevo are sister cities. and they’re closely connected because of the Dayton Accords, an international peace treaty signed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in 1995.

That treaty led to the end of the Bosnian War.