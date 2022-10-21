Southwest Ohio is facing abnormally dry conditions along with of parts of the Midwest

Southwest Ohio has had about two and a quarter inches of rain since the beginning of September. That has triggered red flag warnings for fire for the last few weeks, including Thursday.

Abnormal and even moderate drought periods for some parts of southwest Ohio are in effect right now. Right now, about 80% of the country is facing at least abnormally dry conditions.

U.S. Drought Monitor Several areas across the Midwest are facing sub-severe drought. Pockets in Missouri are facing severe drought conditions.

John Franks, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, said the current conditions are abnormal but not overly concerning.

“We are definitely perking our ears up with regards to the fire weather so that we can help our land management agencies and even the general public with statements and information.” Franks said.

Because conditions are dryer than typical, that might increase the chances for fires, especially during fall harvest season for farmers.

Right now, farmers are harvesting grains with a low moisture content, an engine spark or heat from a combine could ignite a fire in the fields.

Trevor Corboy, an Ohio State University extension education in Greene County, said it’s been an odd growing season with a wet spring earlier this year and now a dry fall.

He added the drier weather also makes harvesting more difficult.

“When we get into these lower moisture conditions than we are used to harvesting for this time of the year, that crop starts to shatter as we go through the main field,” Corboy said. “And same goes with corn, it makes it a little bit harder to get into the combine and to get it harvested.”

Although Franks says lower temperatures right now help reduce the chances of fire since it increases humidity levels.

Meanwhile, Ohio is still relatively equal to the rate of rainfall compared to last year. The National Weather Forecast predicts that the rest of the month and November will still see less than usual rainfall.

Alejandro Figueroa is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.