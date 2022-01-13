© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

Dayton Public Schools starts temporary move to blended learning model

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published January 13, 2022 at 6:45 AM EST
Dayton Public Schools
WYSO

Dayton Public Schools says they’ll be moving to a blended learning plan for the next couple of days.

It is said the move is due to a rise in absenteeism because of illness. The blended learning plan will be in effect today and Friday.

School was in session Wednesday so DPS students have the assignments they’re to work on and then turn in when they get back to the regular classroom learning on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

DPS officials say the break in in-person learning will give students and teachers time to get well before the situation becomes worse.

School events scheduled for Saturday, Sunday and Monday will still take place.

Tags

Local and Statewide NewsCOVIDCoronavirusHealthPublic HealthEducation
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
See stories by Jerry Kenney