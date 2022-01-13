Dayton Public Schools starts temporary move to blended learning model

Dayton Public Schools says they’ll be moving to a blended learning plan for the next couple of days.

It is said the move is due to a rise in absenteeism because of illness. The blended learning plan will be in effect today and Friday.

School was in session Wednesday so DPS students have the assignments they’re to work on and then turn in when they get back to the regular classroom learning on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

DPS officials say the break in in-person learning will give students and teachers time to get well before the situation becomes worse.

School events scheduled for Saturday, Sunday and Monday will still take place.