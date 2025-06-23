One year of Great Council State Park in Xenia brings 'welcome addition' to Ohio’s story

June 7 was the one year anniversary of the opening of Great Council State Park, the newest Ohio state park, and the only one built in collaboration with the three federally recognized Shawnee tribes: Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, Absentee Shawnee Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma, and the Shawnee Tribe.

In its first year, it’s been a gateway to learning about some of Ohio’s historic tribes.

The Shawnee tribes occupied this region for thousands of years before forced governmental removal in the 18th and 19th century.

Hundreds amassed at the opening in Xenia last year. And all came to see history being made.

Beginning of a new park

Last June, members and leaders from each of the tribes remarked on the significance of the park and how it will be a persisting presence of their culture in Ohio.

That includes Chief Glenna Wallace of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma.

Ruthie Herman for WYSO Unveiling of the statue of Tecumseh near the entrance of the cultural interpretation center on June 7, 2024

“We stand upon the shoulders of giants who have gone before us,” Wallace said last year. “For every single person involved in the beginning, the construction and then the future of this. You are indeed a giant. And we congratulate you.”

The park is built on Old Chillicothe, one of the largest-known 18th century Shawnee villages in Ohio.

Inside the interpretive center, there’s a theater, an indoor stream populated with native fish, a photo exhibit and interactive displays.

First Lady Fran DeWine helped to spearhead the park’s development with her husband Gov. Mike DeWine. She said she wants people to know Shawnee people were here in this area not long ago.

“I think what I hope people take away is — I mean, first of all, it's a beautiful park — but that our Native Americans lived here. I mean just (imagine) a thousand of them living right behind this building,” she said.

Since its opening last June, it’s had



31,000 visitors,

hosted over 30 schools,

had more than 400 cultural interpretation programs,

hosted visitors from all over including countries like Australia and Hungary,

and it was one of 25 destinations to receive a 2025 Best of the Midwest Travel Award.

Adriana Martinez-Smiley / WYSO Cultural programs manager and citizen of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma Talon Silverhorn helped create hundreds of cultural interpretation programs at the park. Here, he was teaching a program introducing the Shawnee relationship to maple tapping.

Talon Silverhorn served as the cultural programs manager for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources until last month. He’s also a member of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma. Silverhorn’s worked on the development of the park since 2021.

Thousands of people have learned a new perspective on Ohio history thanks to Great Council, he said.

“We didn't really get anyone that was upset, or that felt like we were changing history. This was all a very welcome addition to a story that people felt they had very little context for and very little opportunity to interact with Shawnee people,” Silverhorn said.

Park manager Ivy Ortman said that the feedback shows them what they’re doing right.

“I think we're doing pretty good and our numbers have been pretty staggering, so adding new programming and maintaining those things that have done really well is something important,” Ortman said.

Great Council 'has an opportunity to live up to what we all expect from it'

Park staff are looking at ways to engage with nearby organizations like Clifton Gorge and Beaver Creek Wetlands, Ortman said.

The park’s impact has been far-reaching, said Silverhorn, but he would like to see some changes. That includes more opportunities for Shawnee citizens to see the park and be involved in the creation of ongoing programs.

He points to one piece of visitor feedback that stuck with him.

“People really thought there should be a stronger Shawnee presence there, more Shawnee language, more opportunities for Shawnee people to work there, and for visitors to experience or get to know firsthand some Shawnee people and, you know, ask questions more directly,” Silverhorn said.

A tribal liaison will come on board soon who will retain and build upon existing relationships, according to Ortman.

Silverhorn said as long as collaboration between the ODNR staff and Shawnee communities continues, Great Council State Park can truly be great.

“Great Council has an opportunity to live up to what we all expect from it,” he said. “So in the programming, in the advertising, in the retail, and everything that Great Council State Park does, we should seek to meet the standards or exceed the standards even of our tribal communities.”