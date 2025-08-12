Volunteers remove 38 tires, over 400 pounds of trash from Little Miami River

One section of the Little Miami River is cleaner thanks to 17 volunteers.

Near the end of June, members of The Little Miami Watershed Network and volunteers loaded into canoes and paddled to The Narrows in Beavercreek. They pulled 38 tires and more than 400 pounds of trash.

At one point past State Route 35, volunteers encountered a logjam. They split into two teams — one hauling boats and heavy trash across land, the other removing debris caught in the jam.

“Moving 80-pound canoes and hundreds of pounds of material required teamwork, grit, and determination,” the Little Miami Watershed Network said in a statement.

Courtesy of The Little Miami Watershed Network Volunteers and members of the network removed 38 tires and more than 400 pounds of trash from the river.

First-time participant Mary Kleaner found the event on social media.

“I am so glad I got to clean the river from a canoe — I look forward to working with the group again," she said.

RiversEdge Canoe Livery provided canoes and transport.

The Little Miami Watershed Network consists of community members that work to keep the river clean. Since its creation in 2010, the organization estimates it’s recovered 28,500 pounds of trash and more than 1,000 tires from the river and its watershed.

