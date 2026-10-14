Archeologists uncover 18,500 historical artifacts at Troy tavern

Archeologists investigating the historic Overfield Tavern Museum in Troy have found more than 18,500 artifacts, ranging from ceramic shards to early coins.

Those artifacts offer a look into life on the Ohio frontier 200 years ago. Animal bones and plant seeds provide insight into Ohioan’s diets, collections of buttons and straight pins point to where women mended and sewed clothes, and pottery fragments can help researchers piece together international trade networks.

“This is the kind of detail that can help us restore and interpret the tavern to the public in a way that we have not been able to do before,” said Chris Manning, the executive director of the Troy Historical Society,

One artifact, a Spanish silver coin dating to the late 1700s, was found at the tavern. It had a hole pierced in it, so it could be strung onto a necklace or bracelet. Manning said the coin would have been worn for good luck.

“Coins have always had this kind of folk magic, good luck connection,” Manning said. “Now, we pick up a penny for good luck or we throw it into a fountain and make a wish.

The excavations, which were conducted by archeologists from Ohio Valley Archeology, were awarded a 2026 State Historic Preservation Office Award. Archeologists presented their findings on Oct 4. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

Troy’s original gathering place

The Overfield Tavern Museum is Troy’s earliest building. It was constructed in 1808 by Benjamin and Margaret Overfield. Manning described the tavern as “Troy’s original gathering place.”

“It was where the community gathered to celebrate, to share information, and to spend time together,” she said.

Manning said the tavern was the site of public gatherings, local militia meetings, and auctions. It also served as a makeshift post office, before post offices and mail delivery services were established. Even court was conducted at the tavern, before Troy got an official courthouse.

Around 1948, the Overfield Tavern became a museum, displaying 18th and 19th-century artifacts for the public. In 1976, the museum was added to the National Register of Historic Places. It remained a museum until Dec. 7, 2024, when the structure caught fire .

Recovery and restoration

The 2024 fire gutted the museum’s interior, though the original log walls largely survived. The damage necessitated the removal of several later additions to the building. That removal, Manning said, allowed historians to see the building as it was originally built.

The investigations have been integral to the tavern’s fire recovery project. Manning said the project was currently in its planning stage. Following emergency stabilization and research, she was now focused on creating a final master plan for the building, deciding where to source materials, and securing funding for the project.

The restoration is expected to cost around $3 million. Manning says funding will come from private grants, private donations, and some government funding, including a $275,000 appropriation from the Ohio State budget.

The historical society is also hosting a Tavern Takeout event on Oct. 24, with proceeds supporting the Overfield Tavern restoration. The takeout event offers a meal inspired by a historically-inspired meal for $40. The food will be prepared by Chef Bryan Begg of Smoke Alley Barbecue and Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Co.

