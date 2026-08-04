Brick Cities Columbus: Two-Day LEGO Fan Convention

Brick Cities Columbus brings a two-day LEGO fan convention to the Clark County Fairgrounds in Springfield, October 10 and 11, 2026. The floor features a gallery of original creations built by fans from across the country, a vendor hall stocked with sets and minifigs from local resellers, a derby track for brick-built cars, a scavenger hunt, and open build and DUPLO zones for the youngest builders. Tickets are sold by timed session so the floor never gets crowded. Kids under 5 get in free. The fairgrounds sit just off I-70, about 45 minutes west of Columbus and 30 minutes from Dayton.

Saturday sessions 9-11am, 12-2pm and 3-5pm. Sunday sessions 11am-1pm and 2-4pm. Each ticket is good for one timed session, chosen at registration.

Tickets and details: https://brickcities.org/columbus?utm_source=wyso&utm_medium=listing&utm_campaign=brickcities-fall-2026&utm_content=columbus-calendar