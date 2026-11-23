Animal protection advocates are raising the alarm after several Northeast Ohio cities passed wildlife feeding bans. They say these laws could hinder rather than help feral cat population control efforts.

The cities of Kent, Solon, Lyndhurst and Broadview Heights have all banned wildlife feeding to control populations and reduce the risk of nuisance behaviors and property damage. In a Nov. 4 meeting, Kent City Council updated its ban to exempt feral cats from the ban after backlash from local animal protection advocates.

Sharon Harvey, president and CEO of the Cleveland Animal Protection League, said wildlife feeding bans are not a humane way to control feral or community, as animal advocates prefer to call them, cat populations. They may actually hinder population monitoring and control, she noted.

“That is not a humane solution to suddenly remove the source of food and sustenance for a group of living beings,” Harvey said. “And it doesn't necessarily mean the cats are going to go away. They may just go somewhere else to find their source of food.”

Animal protection leagues and humane societies advocate for the humane management of cat populations with Trap-Neuter-Return programs. In these programs, community cats are trapped, sterilized and then returned to their colony. It’s a non-lethal way to slowly reduce cat populations and shelter intakes because it reduces the number of kittens born outside.

“Feeding community cats actually facilitates TNR because consistent feeding makes the cats easier to locate and trap so they can be sterilized and vaccinated,” Harvey explained. “It’s the humane way to manage a problem that (the cats) didn't create on their own. When you ban the feeding of feral cats, that may stop the feeding, but it doesn't stop the cats from reproducing.”

Harvey added that feeding community cat colonies also allows caregivers to monitor population sizes, identify and treat sick cats and remove new kittens for placement inside homes.

Harvey said TNR is usually done by dedicated volunteers who feed, trap and sterilize cats at their own expense.

“It actually engages volunteers who will be very dedicated in helping with colony management, to the point that it supplements the work of government, local animal control," she said.

The alternatives to TNR for wild cat populations are eliminating the cats or relocation — which can fall under the definition of animal abandonment and may be illegal in some cities.

Even if a wildlife feeding ban is passed, Harvey noted that passionate animal caregivers may not abide it. These people have been supporting their community cat populations for, in some cases, years, and it’s unlikely that they will sit by and watch cats starve because a feeding ban was passed.

“We all know that laws get passed banning things, but that doesn't necessarily stop people from doing it,” Harvey said. “So, just because you've passed a law that might ban feeding, doesn't mean people are going to stop feeding. If anything, they will get sneakier about it, and perhaps do it less responsibly.”

As an alternative to these total feeding bans, Harvey suggested cities impose limits on how much a cat population can be fed to discourage new cats from joining existing colonies, specify where feral cats can be fed and stipulate that feeding must include sterilization efforts.

“When communities pass exemptions allowing this, you're actually engaging very caring, dedicated members of the community into being part of a solution, rather than just perpetuating an ongoing problem,” Harvey said. “The communities that are doing that are addressing it in, not only the most humane, but also the most effective way.”