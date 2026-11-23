This is the one of the biggest weekends of the year for gatherings, and also one of the worst on Ohio roads because of impaired drivers. For the fourth time this year, the state will be offering a way for Ohioans who shouldn’t be behind the wheel to get home safely this holiday weekend.

Project Plan Ahead will provide $15 credits toward Lyft and Uber rides starting Wednesday night and running through Sunday morning through the website oh.projectplanahead.com.

"This is our fourth activation for Project Plan Ahead," said Judy Converse, communications program coordinator with the Ohio Traffic Safety Office in the Ohio Department of Public Safety. "The first weekend was Memorial Day weekend. We did it again for Labor Day and Halloween. Every time we've activated Project Plan Ahead, there's been a reduction in fatal crashes compared to the year before. And there's been a reduction in impaired driving fatalities. so it's money well spent. It's well worth it.”

The Ohio Highway Patrol said there were 13 fatal crashes with 16 people killed last Thanksgiving weekend. Nine of those crashes had alcohol or drugs as a contributing factor.

Converse said there are 6,000 rideshare credits available, while supplies last.

“We're doing a staggered release where we're going to do a large release on Wednesday, and then we're going to do another release Friday and another one Saturday, just to make sure that there are codes available," Converse said. "We do expect them all to be claimed again. We do expect them to go quickly.”

Converse said the state plans to do the program at Christmas and New Year's, and may add St. Patrick’s Day and the Fourth of July to the Project Plan Ahead schedule. But when it comes to dangerous weekends on the roads because of impaired drivers, Thanksgiving is a leader.

"Traditionally this weekend is one of the bigger ones, just because of the night before Thanksgiving," said Lt. Brice Nihiser with the Ohio State Highway Patrol. "That's traditionally where people will go out and drink or use recreational drugs, and we have those fatal crashes."

The state is also offering Lyft credits through Ohio Liquor (OHLQ), the public private partnership that manages the distribution and pricing of high-proof spirits throughout the state. The Proof Positive Rideshare Program will have $15 Lyft vouchers for Ohioans over 21, starting on Wednesday night. OHLQ did the program on St. Patrick's Day this year, and it's the second Thanksgiving for the Proof Positive Rideshare Program. Last Thanksgiving, over 300 rideshare credits were claimed.

