The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden says Hippo Cove is once again open to visitors. The exhibit was closed following the death of nine-year-old Nile hippo Fiona last week.

"As we invite visitors back into the space, we put some netting over the area above the glass, as well as removed the ceiling fans. While this exhibit has met every AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) standard, has passed inspections, just out of an abundance of care to make sure that something like this never happens again, we have added these modifications," says Zoo Director Dave Jenike in a video release.

Fiona died Nov. 19, roughly two weeks after she ate a knit hat that was accidentally tossed into her enclosure. The zoo said a child tossed the hat into the air, it was caught by a ceiling fan and thrown through a gap above the viewing glass wall into the hippo habitat.

The zoo asks visitors to immediately report to a staff member if they see something that shouldn't be in a habitat.

The zoo has been accredited by the AZA since 1978 and was last inspected in 2025.

“Nothing was of concern for the hippo habitat in the inspection report. It seems like it was a freak event that couldn’t have been foreseen," said AZA President Dan Ashe in a statement. "Our hearts go out to all the professionals at the Cincinnati Zoo. I know they are devastated by this."

Jenike says the rest of the hippos continue to be doing well and seem to be eating and behaving normally.

"In fact, they've even got a few extra pumpkins over the last few days as a treat," he adds.

The zoo reports it does plan to hold some kind of memorial for Fiona at the zoo, though the details haven't been finalized.

"We feel it's very important to honor her legacy, one that brought smiles to thousands of people, inspired hope across our community and across the nation, and even worked for a future for wildlife and wild places. It is a legacy that will be long remembered. We are all devastated by this loss. I, like most of the team here at the zoo, am still processing what this means," Jenike says.

He says members of Fiona's care team are grieving in their own ways, and some wish to talk about her and what she meant to them, while some prefer to be given space.

"I would personally think of what Fiona brought to all of us, the love that she shared with all of us, the hope that she inspired in both individuals and our community, and I hope that people can appreciate or represent that and bring people together in a way that represents her legacy," he concludes.

A postmortem exam on Friday determined the hat was lodged halfway through Fiona's small intestines — about 25 feet beyond her stomach and 50 feet from the end. Director of Animal Health Mike Wenninger, DVM, said both distances were beyond the reach of a scope.

"Both oral and colonoscopy, so both upside and downside endoscopy to nine feet, couldn't reach anything. The upper GI endoscopy couldn't even reach out of her large circulated stomach, so we provided supportive care in hopes that we could help it pass through," Wenninger said. "Unfortunately, she didn't make it through the procedure. She died during recovery."

Visitors created an impromptu memorial outside the zoo entrance following the announcement of her death, leaving flowers, cards, drawings, pumpkins and watermelons.

A fund has been set up to accept memorial donations that will be used to care for other animals at the zoo.

Fiona the hippo captured the world's attention in January 2017 when she was born six weeks premature at 29 pounds. Most baby hippos weigh between 55 and 120 pounds at birth. Animal lovers around the world were transfixed by the effort to keep her alive.

Read more:

