For Clevelanders, antiques lovers and public television fans, a treasure trove about treasure troves is back in circulation.

Ralph and Terry Kovel launched their first program, “Know Your Antiques,” at WVIZ in the summer of 1969. Over the next five decades, the antiques experts hosted numerous shows and interviews for what’s today Ideastream Public Media. That material is available again, online for the first time, at the American Archive of Public Television. On Friday, “Applause” features highlights from the Kovels’ television career, including an interview with their friend, designer Viktor Schreckengost.

"Terry was the calming side to Ralph's mischief side," said Kent Geist, a retired Ideastream executive who worked with the Kovels. “Ralph was always saying things slightly off-color, but she would always bring him back to reality. She was the one who really was the glue that kept the whole thing together.”

Half of the show’s set was a replica English drawing room, and the other half was a country store, filled with items from the Kovels’ basement.

Geist said “Know Your Antiques” and the later “Kovels on Collecting” were part entertainment, part history lesson. The couple were known beyond Northeast Ohio for their antique price guides and nationally syndicated newspaper column.

“Even ‘Antiques Roadshow,’ when they would come into town, they'd open their crates up and often you'd see the Kovel’s antique price books in there,” he said.

In 2017, Terry Kovel told Ideastream's David C. Barnett that her collecting days began during a childhood visit to Niagara Falls. She came home with her first purchase, a 19th century moustache cup that had a special lip to protect men’s heavily waxed facial hair.

"I think it may have been a dollar to spend," she said. "My mother kept saying, 'I'm going to take the money back if you don't buy something.' So, I looked at everything, and I decided I'd buy this cup for a quarter."

Alongside her antiques career, Terry taught mathematics at Hawken School and lectured at Case Western Reserve and John Carroll universities. The family business eventually occupied three buildings on their Shaker Heights property. Ralph died in 2008 and Terry sold the business in 2023. The next year, she donated their collection of about 18,000 reference books to the Cleveland Museum of Art. Leslie Cade, director of the museum's library, said at the time that they were "very, very lucky" to acquire the archive.

"It was very important to us to not only keep the collection together, but also keep it in Cleveland," she said. "The Kovels are a Cleveland treasure, and it was important to us to keep it here in town and intact."

In addition to finished episodes of their shows, the online archive includes outtakes, promos and even footage of their work on WVIZ’s fundraising auctions.