The world's most famous and beloved hippo has died. The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden says Fiona was unable to pass a hat she ingested a little over a week ago.

“We are in shock at the moment,” says Cincinnati Zoo Director Dave Jenike in a statement. “We did not expect this outcome. She fought until she couldn’t anymore.”

In a release the zoo says veterinary staff tried everything they could to help the nearly 10-year-old Nile hippo pass the object.

"Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome. The team performed necessary supportive care today in an attempt to save her, but it was not successful and she did not recover," the release states.

About 11 days ago, the 9-year-old hippo ate a hat that was accidentally tossed into her habitat. The zoo has said a child was tossing the hat in the air when it was caught by an overhead fan and carried through a gap in the viewing area wall into the habitat.

Keepers attempted multiple procedures to help Fiona pass the object through her system, including enemas and having her stand on a vibration plate to encourage movement through her bowels. Keepers said they consulted with experts and surgery wasn't an option for a full-size hippo.

"Our animal care team was heroic in their efforts to save her. They did everything possible, but her body couldn’t fight anymore,” said Jenike. “She was dearly loved by her Zoo family and countless others around the world. Her loss will be felt deeply by so many.”

"Fiona was such a gift," said Cincinnati Zoo Executive Chair of the Board Thane Maynard. "I have never known an animal so beloved in all my life. From the day she was born, she was like lightning in a bottle. And, she will be remembered and beloved many years from now."

Keepers said they were encouraged Wednesday when Fiona responded positively to being offered one of her favorite scents, coffee. She had also been seen on video walking around her behind-the-scenes habitat.

The zoo says its staff loved Fiona and did their best to save her. They are not making anyone available to comment at this time.

About Fiona the hippo

Fiona captured the world's attention in January 2017 when she was born six weeks premature at 29 pounds — most baby hippos weigh between 55 and 120 pounds at birth. Animal lovers around the world were transfixed by the effort to keep her alive.

A team of medical professionals from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center worked with zoo keepers to place an IV line and help keep Fiona alive.

People said they loved her wiggly ears, a distinctive roll of fat around her neck and her playful nature.

The Fiona obsession went global, and 27 million people watched The Fiona Show on Facebook. The zoo posted a baby hippo update almost daily following her birth. When it tried to scale back posts, fans revolted, demanding the content continue.

Local businesses came out with hippo-branded everything: T-shirts, calendars, ice cream, even beer. And they donated part of the proceeds to the zoo. Overall, the zoo estimated Fiona generated $2 million to $3 million for the local economy in Cincinnati in her first year of life.

The zoo also got hundreds of letters from children, themselves born premature, telling Fiona: "I made it, and you will, too."

And she did.

Fiona has remained a top attraction at the Cincinnati Zoo. Tuesday's update video had hundreds of thousands of views in less than 24 hours, and thousands of comments sending well-wishes and anecdotes of people's own animals ingesting non-food objects.

This story will be updated.

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