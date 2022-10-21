WYSO Daily News Update: October 22, 2022

Your WYSO Daily News Update for October 21, 2022, With Mike Frazier:

Nan Whaley in Dayton

(WYSO) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley held a forum in Dayton Thursday night as part of her the Debate Ohio Deserves Tour. The Tour is a response to Governor Mike DeWine turning down debate invitations. WYSO’s Garrett Reese was there. In an email to Ideastream Public Media, the DeWine campaign said with just 20 days to Election Day, “our campaign schedule is prioritizing meeting with and hearing directly from Ohio voters across the state on the campaign trail.” DeWine and Whaley will face off in a Cleveland.com / Plain Dealer Editorial Board debate next week.

Confronting Christian nationalism

(WYSO) - A group called Vote Common Good that targets evangelicals who are not comfortable with extreme right-wing politics held a training at Central Christian Church in Springfield last night. Their stop was part of a tour across the midwest before the election where they are warning about what they consider to be the dangers of something called Christian Nationalism. WYSO’s Chris Welter reports.

New COVID variants could hit Ohio in coming months

(Statehouse News Bureau) - There are several new variants of COVID that doctors warn could be a problem for Ohioans soon. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles has details.

School Bus Safety Week

(WYSO) - This week is National School Bus Safety Week, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol has increased enforcement efforts. State troopers are following school buses and sitting in school zones in places like Montgomery and Greene counties. They’re looking for safety violations, like passing a stopped school bus. Garrett Reese has more.